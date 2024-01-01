250 Jordanian dinars to Bulgarian levs

Convert JOD to BGN at the real exchange rate

250 jod
649.88 bgn

1.000 JOD = 2.600 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.6661.4651.6550.96917.772
1 GBP1.17111.243103.8621.7161.9391.13520.818
1 USD0.9420.805183.5611.3811.560.91316.749
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinars

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 JOD2.59952 BGN
5 JOD12.99760 BGN
10 JOD25.99520 BGN
20 JOD51.99040 BGN
50 JOD129.97600 BGN
100 JOD259.95200 BGN
250 JOD649.88000 BGN
500 JOD1,299.76000 BGN
1000 JOD2,599.52000 BGN
2000 JOD5,199.04000 BGN
5000 JOD12,997.60000 BGN
10000 JOD25,995.20000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Jordanian Dinar
1 BGN0.38469 JOD
5 BGN1.92343 JOD
10 BGN3.84686 JOD
20 BGN7.69372 JOD
50 BGN19.23430 JOD
100 BGN38.46860 JOD
250 BGN96.17150 JOD
500 BGN192.34300 JOD
1000 BGN384.68600 JOD
2000 BGN769.37200 JOD
5000 BGN1,923.43000 JOD
10000 BGN3,846.86000 JOD