5 Bulgarian levs to Jordanian dinars

Convert BGN to JOD at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = JD0.3838 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:50
BGN to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JOD
1 BGN to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39620.4053
Low0.38170.3817
Average0.38970.3970
Change-2.52%-5.04%
1 BGN to JOD stats

The performance of BGN to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3962 and a 30 day low of 0.3817. This means the 30 day average was 0.3897. The change for BGN to JOD was -2.52.

The performance of BGN to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4053 and a 90 day low of 0.3817. This means the 90 day average was 0.3970. The change for BGN to JOD was -5.04.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Jordanian Dinar
1 BGN0.38384 JOD
5 BGN1.91920 JOD
10 BGN3.83841 JOD
20 BGN7.67682 JOD
50 BGN19.19205 JOD
100 BGN38.38410 JOD
250 BGN95.96025 JOD
500 BGN191.92050 JOD
1000 BGN383.84100 JOD
2000 BGN767.68200 JOD
5000 BGN1,919.20500 JOD
10000 BGN3,838.41000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 JOD2.60524 BGN
5 JOD13.02620 BGN
10 JOD26.05240 BGN
20 JOD52.10480 BGN
50 JOD130.26200 BGN
100 JOD260.52400 BGN
250 JOD651.31000 BGN
500 JOD1,302.62000 BGN
1000 JOD2,605.24000 BGN
2000 JOD5,210.48000 BGN
5000 JOD13,026.20000 BGN
10000 JOD26,052.40000 BGN