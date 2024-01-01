Jordanian dinars to Rwandan francs today

Convert JOD to RWF at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
1,854,960 rwf

JD1.000 JOD = R₣1,855 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JOD to RWF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JOD to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,860.24001,860.2400
Low1,850.07001,826.5800
Average1,854.00731,843.6356
Change0.15%1.50%
View full history

1 JOD to RWF stats

The performance of JOD to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,860.2400 and a 30 day low of 1,850.0700. This means the 30 day average was 1,854.0073. The change for JOD to RWF was 0.15.

The performance of JOD to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,860.2400 and a 90 day low of 1,826.5800. This means the 90 day average was 1,843.6356. The change for JOD to RWF was 1.50.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Rwandan Franc
1 JOD1,854.96000 RWF
5 JOD9,274.80000 RWF
10 JOD18,549.60000 RWF
20 JOD37,099.20000 RWF
50 JOD92,748.00000 RWF
100 JOD185,496.00000 RWF
250 JOD463,740.00000 RWF
500 JOD927,480.00000 RWF
1000 JOD1,854,960.00000 RWF
2000 JOD3,709,920.00000 RWF
5000 JOD9,274,800.00000 RWF
10000 JOD18,549,600.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Jordanian Dinar
1 RWF0.00054 JOD
5 RWF0.00270 JOD
10 RWF0.00539 JOD
20 RWF0.01078 JOD
50 RWF0.02695 JOD
100 RWF0.05391 JOD
250 RWF0.13477 JOD
500 RWF0.26955 JOD
1000 RWF0.53910 JOD
2000 RWF1.07819 JOD
5000 RWF2.69548 JOD
10000 RWF5.39096 JOD