Jordanian dinars to Polish zloty today

Convert JOD to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
5,549.49 pln

JD1.000 JOD = zł5.549 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.62805.7743
Low5.50295.5029
Average5.55715.6003
Change-0.47%-1.62%
View full history

1 JOD to PLN stats

The performance of JOD to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.6280 and a 30 day low of 5.5029. This means the 30 day average was 5.5571. The change for JOD to PLN was -0.47.

The performance of JOD to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.7743 and a 90 day low of 5.5029. This means the 90 day average was 5.6003. The change for JOD to PLN was -1.62.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Polish Zloty
1 JOD5.54949 PLN
5 JOD27.74745 PLN
10 JOD55.49490 PLN
20 JOD110.98980 PLN
50 JOD277.47450 PLN
100 JOD554.94900 PLN
250 JOD1,387.37250 PLN
500 JOD2,774.74500 PLN
1000 JOD5,549.49000 PLN
2000 JOD11,098.98000 PLN
5000 JOD27,747.45000 PLN
10000 JOD55,494.90000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Jordanian Dinar
1 PLN0.18020 JOD
5 PLN0.90098 JOD
10 PLN1.80197 JOD
20 PLN3.60394 JOD
50 PLN9.00985 JOD
100 PLN18.01970 JOD
250 PLN45.04925 JOD
500 PLN90.09850 JOD
1000 PLN180.19700 JOD
2000 PLN360.39400 JOD
5000 PLN900.98500 JOD
10000 PLN1,801.97000 JOD