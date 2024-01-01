Jordanian dinars to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert JOD to XCD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
3,809.52 xcd

JD1.000 JOD = $3.810 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JOD to XCD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JOD to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.81033.8103
Low3.80743.8074
Average3.80933.8091
Change0.00%0.02%
View full history

1 JOD to XCD stats

The performance of JOD to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.8103 and a 30 day low of 3.8074. This means the 30 day average was 3.8093. The change for JOD to XCD was 0.00.

The performance of JOD to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.8103 and a 90 day low of 3.8074. This means the 90 day average was 3.8091. The change for JOD to XCD was 0.02.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 JOD3.80952 XCD
5 JOD19.04760 XCD
10 JOD38.09520 XCD
20 JOD76.19040 XCD
50 JOD190.47600 XCD
100 JOD380.95200 XCD
250 JOD952.38000 XCD
500 JOD1,904.76000 XCD
1000 JOD3,809.52000 XCD
2000 JOD7,619.04000 XCD
5000 JOD19,047.60000 XCD
10000 JOD38,095.20000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
1 XCD0.26250 JOD
5 XCD1.31250 JOD
10 XCD2.62500 JOD
20 XCD5.25000 JOD
50 XCD13.12500 JOD
100 XCD26.25000 JOD
250 XCD65.62500 JOD
500 XCD131.25000 JOD
1000 XCD262.50000 JOD
2000 XCD525.00000 JOD
5000 XCD1,312.50000 JOD
10000 XCD2,625.00000 JOD