Jordanian dinars to Georgian laris today

Convert JOD to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
3,823.63 gel

JD1.000 JOD = ₾3.824 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JOD to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JOD to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.88384.0495
Low3.80213.7680
Average3.83493.8974
Change-1.09%1.22%
View full history

1 JOD to GEL stats

The performance of JOD to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.8838 and a 30 day low of 3.8021. This means the 30 day average was 3.8349. The change for JOD to GEL was -1.09.

The performance of JOD to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.0495 and a 90 day low of 3.7680. This means the 90 day average was 3.8974. The change for JOD to GEL was 1.22.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Georgian Lari
1 JOD3.82363 GEL
5 JOD19.11815 GEL
10 JOD38.23630 GEL
20 JOD76.47260 GEL
50 JOD191.18150 GEL
100 JOD382.36300 GEL
250 JOD955.90750 GEL
500 JOD1,911.81500 GEL
1000 JOD3,823.63000 GEL
2000 JOD7,647.26000 GEL
5000 JOD19,118.15000 GEL
10000 JOD38,236.30000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Jordanian Dinar
1 GEL0.26153 JOD
5 GEL1.30766 JOD
10 GEL2.61531 JOD
20 GEL5.23062 JOD
50 GEL13.07655 JOD
100 GEL26.15310 JOD
250 GEL65.38275 JOD
500 GEL130.76550 JOD
1000 GEL261.53100 JOD
2000 GEL523.06200 JOD
5000 GEL1,307.65500 JOD
10000 GEL2,615.31000 JOD