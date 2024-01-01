Jordanian dinars to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert JOD to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
25,801.30 szl

JD1.000 JOD = L25.80 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to SZL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High26.005826.7579
Low25.334325.3039
Average25.692425.8669
Change0.62%-1.02%
1 JOD to SZL stats

The performance of JOD to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 26.0058 and a 30 day low of 25.3343. This means the 30 day average was 25.6924. The change for JOD to SZL was 0.62.

The performance of JOD to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 26.7579 and a 90 day low of 25.3039. This means the 90 day average was 25.8669. The change for JOD to SZL was -1.02.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Swazi Lilangeni
1 JOD25.80130 SZL
5 JOD129.00650 SZL
10 JOD258.01300 SZL
20 JOD516.02600 SZL
50 JOD1,290.06500 SZL
100 JOD2,580.13000 SZL
250 JOD6,450.32500 SZL
500 JOD12,900.65000 SZL
1000 JOD25,801.30000 SZL
2000 JOD51,602.60000 SZL
5000 JOD129,006.50000 SZL
10000 JOD258,013.00000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Jordanian Dinar
1 SZL0.03876 JOD
5 SZL0.19379 JOD
10 SZL0.38758 JOD
20 SZL0.77515 JOD
50 SZL1.93788 JOD
100 SZL3.87577 JOD
250 SZL9.68943 JOD
500 SZL19.37885 JOD
1000 SZL38.75770 JOD
2000 SZL77.51540 JOD
5000 SZL193.78850 JOD
10000 SZL387.57700 JOD