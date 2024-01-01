1 thousand Jordanian dinars to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert JOD to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
26,860.30 szl

1.000 JOD = 26.86 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.6241.4651.6540.96917.802
1 GBP1.17111.243103.8051.7161.9371.13520.851
1 USD0.9430.805183.5291.3811.5590.91316.778
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinars

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Swazi Lilangeni
1 JOD26.86030 SZL
5 JOD134.30150 SZL
10 JOD268.60300 SZL
20 JOD537.20600 SZL
50 JOD1,343.01500 SZL
100 JOD2,686.03000 SZL
250 JOD6,715.07500 SZL
500 JOD13,430.15000 SZL
1000 JOD26,860.30000 SZL
2000 JOD53,720.60000 SZL
5000 JOD134,301.50000 SZL
10000 JOD268,603.00000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Jordanian Dinar
1 SZL0.03723 JOD
5 SZL0.18615 JOD
10 SZL0.37230 JOD
20 SZL0.74459 JOD
50 SZL1.86148 JOD
100 SZL3.72296 JOD
250 SZL9.30740 JOD
500 SZL18.61480 JOD
1000 SZL37.22960 JOD
2000 SZL74.45920 JOD
5000 SZL186.14800 JOD
10000 SZL372.29600 JOD