Jordanian dinars to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert JOD to AZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
2,397.53 azn

JD1.000 JOD = man.2.398 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to AZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.39842.3984
Low2.39652.3947
Average2.39722.3972
Change0.01%0.03%
1 JOD to AZN stats

The performance of JOD to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3984 and a 30 day low of 2.3965. This means the 30 day average was 2.3972. The change for JOD to AZN was 0.01.

The performance of JOD to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3984 and a 90 day low of 2.3947. This means the 90 day average was 2.3972. The change for JOD to AZN was 0.03.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Azerbaijani Manat
1 JOD2.39753 AZN
5 JOD11.98765 AZN
10 JOD23.97530 AZN
20 JOD47.95060 AZN
50 JOD119.87650 AZN
100 JOD239.75300 AZN
250 JOD599.38250 AZN
500 JOD1,198.76500 AZN
1000 JOD2,397.53000 AZN
2000 JOD4,795.06000 AZN
5000 JOD11,987.65000 AZN
10000 JOD23,975.30000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Jordanian Dinar
1 AZN0.41710 JOD
5 AZN2.08548 JOD
10 AZN4.17096 JOD
20 AZN8.34192 JOD
50 AZN20.85480 JOD
100 AZN41.70960 JOD
250 AZN104.27400 JOD
500 AZN208.54800 JOD
1000 AZN417.09600 JOD
2000 AZN834.19200 JOD
5000 AZN2,085.48000 JOD
10000 AZN4,170.96000 JOD