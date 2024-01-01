Jordanian dinars to Ugandan shillings today

Convert JOD to UGX

1,000 jod
5,249,400 ugx

JD1.000 JOD = Ush5,249 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Mid-market exchange rate

JOD to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5,276.22005,397.2100
Low5,212.34005,209.4800
Average5,232.92835,284.4463
Change0.61%-1.06%
View full history

1 JOD to UGX stats

The performance of JOD to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5,276.2200 and a 30 day low of 5,212.3400. This means the 30 day average was 5,232.9283. The change for JOD to UGX was 0.61.

The performance of JOD to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5,397.2100 and a 90 day low of 5,209.4800. This means the 90 day average was 5,284.4463. The change for JOD to UGX was -1.06.

JOD to UGX historical rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Exchange rate comparison

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Ugandan Shilling
1 JOD5,249.40000 UGX
5 JOD26,247.00000 UGX
10 JOD52,494.00000 UGX
20 JOD104,988.00000 UGX
50 JOD262,470.00000 UGX
100 JOD524,940.00000 UGX
250 JOD1,312,350.00000 UGX
500 JOD2,624,700.00000 UGX
1000 JOD5,249,400.00000 UGX
2000 JOD10,498,800.00000 UGX
5000 JOD26,247,000.00000 UGX
10000 JOD52,494,000.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Jordanian Dinar
1 UGX0.00019 JOD
5 UGX0.00095 JOD
10 UGX0.00190 JOD
20 UGX0.00381 JOD
50 UGX0.00952 JOD
100 UGX0.01905 JOD
250 UGX0.04762 JOD
500 UGX0.09525 JOD
1000 UGX0.19050 JOD
2000 UGX0.38100 JOD
5000 UGX0.95249 JOD
10000 UGX1.90498 JOD