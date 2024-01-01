Jordanian dinars to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert JOD to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
670,420 kzt

JD1.000 JOD = ₸670.4 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High677.2360677.2360
Low667.7720620.5390
Average671.1095648.4796
Change-0.88%8.04%
1 JOD to KZT stats

The performance of JOD to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 677.2360 and a 30 day low of 667.7720. This means the 30 day average was 671.1095. The change for JOD to KZT was -0.88.

The performance of JOD to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 677.2360 and a 90 day low of 620.5390. This means the 90 day average was 648.4796. The change for JOD to KZT was 8.04.

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 JOD670.42000 KZT
5 JOD3,352.10000 KZT
10 JOD6,704.20000 KZT
20 JOD13,408.40000 KZT
50 JOD33,521.00000 KZT
100 JOD67,042.00000 KZT
250 JOD167,605.00000 KZT
500 JOD335,210.00000 KZT
1000 JOD670,420.00000 KZT
2000 JOD1,340,840.00000 KZT
5000 JOD3,352,100.00000 KZT
10000 JOD6,704,200.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Jordanian Dinar
1 KZT0.00149 JOD
5 KZT0.00746 JOD
10 KZT0.01492 JOD
20 KZT0.02983 JOD
50 KZT0.07458 JOD
100 KZT0.14916 JOD
250 KZT0.37290 JOD
500 KZT0.74580 JOD
1000 KZT1.49160 JOD
2000 KZT2.98320 JOD
5000 KZT7.45800 JOD
10000 KZT14.91600 JOD