Jordanian dinars to Moldovan leus today

Convert JOD to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
24,933.30 mdl

JD1.000 JOD = L24.93 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JOD to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JOD to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High25.149925.1772
Low24.861524.7737
Average24.965924.9662
Change-0.86%0.20%
View full history

1 JOD to MDL stats

The performance of JOD to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 25.1499 and a 30 day low of 24.8615. This means the 30 day average was 24.9659. The change for JOD to MDL was -0.86.

The performance of JOD to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 25.1772 and a 90 day low of 24.7737. This means the 90 day average was 24.9662. The change for JOD to MDL was 0.20.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Moldovan Leu
1 JOD24.93330 MDL
5 JOD124.66650 MDL
10 JOD249.33300 MDL
20 JOD498.66600 MDL
50 JOD1,246.66500 MDL
100 JOD2,493.33000 MDL
250 JOD6,233.32500 MDL
500 JOD12,466.65000 MDL
1000 JOD24,933.30000 MDL
2000 JOD49,866.60000 MDL
5000 JOD124,666.50000 MDL
10000 JOD249,333.00000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Jordanian Dinar
1 MDL0.04011 JOD
5 MDL0.20054 JOD
10 MDL0.40107 JOD
20 MDL0.80214 JOD
50 MDL2.00535 JOD
100 MDL4.01070 JOD
250 MDL10.02675 JOD
500 MDL20.05350 JOD
1000 MDL40.10700 JOD
2000 MDL80.21400 JOD
5000 MDL200.53500 JOD
10000 MDL401.07000 JOD