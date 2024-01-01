10 thousand Moldovan leus to Jordanian dinars

Convert MDL to JOD at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = JD0.03894 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:16
MDL to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JOD
1 MDL to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03990.0410
Low0.03890.0389
Average0.03960.0403
Change-2.43%-4.34%
1 MDL to JOD stats

The performance of MDL to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0399 and a 30 day low of 0.0389. This means the 30 day average was 0.0396. The change for MDL to JOD was -2.43.

The performance of MDL to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0410 and a 90 day low of 0.0389. This means the 90 day average was 0.0403. The change for MDL to JOD was -4.34.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1181.3981.53784.4271.7021.343
1 GBP1.265122.9211.7681.945106.8122.1531.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.660.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.96411.160.411.2180.961

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Jordanian Dinar
1 MDL0.03894 JOD
5 MDL0.19471 JOD
10 MDL0.38943 JOD
20 MDL0.77886 JOD
50 MDL1.94714 JOD
100 MDL3.89428 JOD
250 MDL9.73570 JOD
500 MDL19.47140 JOD
1000 MDL38.94280 JOD
2000 MDL77.88560 JOD
5000 MDL194.71400 JOD
10000 MDL389.42800 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Moldovan Leu
1 JOD25.67870 MDL
5 JOD128.39350 MDL
10 JOD256.78700 MDL
20 JOD513.57400 MDL
50 JOD1,283.93500 MDL
100 JOD2,567.87000 MDL
250 JOD6,419.67500 MDL
500 JOD12,839.35000 MDL
1000 JOD25,678.70000 MDL
2000 JOD51,357.40000 MDL
5000 JOD128,393.50000 MDL
10000 JOD256,787.00000 MDL