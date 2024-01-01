Jordanian dinars to Saudi riyals today

Convert JOD to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
5,295.66 sar

JD1.000 JOD = SR5.296 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.29575.2957
Low5.29045.2900
Average5.29265.2920
Change0.06%0.10%
1 JOD to SAR stats

The performance of JOD to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.2957 and a 30 day low of 5.2904. This means the 30 day average was 5.2926. The change for JOD to SAR was 0.06.

The performance of JOD to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.2957 and a 90 day low of 5.2900. This means the 90 day average was 5.2920. The change for JOD to SAR was 0.10.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 JOD5.29566 SAR
5 JOD26.47830 SAR
10 JOD52.95660 SAR
20 JOD105.91320 SAR
50 JOD264.78300 SAR
100 JOD529.56600 SAR
250 JOD1,323.91500 SAR
500 JOD2,647.83000 SAR
1000 JOD5,295.66000 SAR
2000 JOD10,591.32000 SAR
5000 JOD26,478.30000 SAR
10000 JOD52,956.60000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Jordanian Dinar
1 SAR0.18883 JOD
5 SAR0.94417 JOD
10 SAR1.88834 JOD
20 SAR3.77668 JOD
50 SAR9.44170 JOD
100 SAR18.88340 JOD
250 SAR47.20850 JOD
500 SAR94.41700 JOD
1000 SAR188.83400 JOD
2000 SAR377.66800 JOD
5000 SAR944.17000 JOD
10000 SAR1,888.34000 JOD