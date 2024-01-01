1 Saudi riyal to Jordanian dinars

Convert SAR to JOD at the real exchange rate

1 sar
0.189 jod

1.00000 SAR = 0.18904 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD182.9187279.051.349850.9235556.01391.520570.79042
1 INR0.0120613.365340.01627920.01113780.6755280.0183380.00953247
1 PKR0.003583590.29714610.004837310.003309560.2007310.005449080.00283254
1 CAD0.74082361.4281206.72710.68417341.49641.126470.585561

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyal

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Jordanian Dinar
1 SAR0.18904 JOD
5 SAR0.94522 JOD
10 SAR1.89044 JOD
20 SAR3.78088 JOD
50 SAR9.45220 JOD
100 SAR18.90440 JOD
250 SAR47.26100 JOD
500 SAR94.52200 JOD
1000 SAR189.04400 JOD
2000 SAR378.08800 JOD
5000 SAR945.22000 JOD
10000 SAR1890.44000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 JOD5.28977 SAR
5 JOD26.44885 SAR
10 JOD52.89770 SAR
20 JOD105.79540 SAR
50 JOD264.48850 SAR
100 JOD528.97700 SAR
250 JOD1322.44250 SAR
500 JOD2644.88500 SAR
1000 JOD5289.77000 SAR
2000 JOD10579.54000 SAR
5000 JOD26448.85000 SAR
10000 JOD52897.70000 SAR