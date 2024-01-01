Bhutanese Ngultrum (BTN)
Currency name
Bhutanese Ngultrum
Currency symbol
Nu.
BTN exchange rates
|USD
|CAD
|ZAR
|EUR
|GBP
|SGD
|NZD
|AUD
|From BTN
|0.01194
|0.01657
|0.21841
|0.01095
|0.00933
|0.01585
|0.02005
|0.01834
|To BTN
|83.72000
|60.34960
|4.57854
|91.34270
|107.20300
|63.10630
|49.88040
|54.51430
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.