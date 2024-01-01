Bhutanese Ngultrum (BTN)

Currency name

Bhutanese Ngultrum

Nu.

BTN exchange rates

 USD CAD ZAR EUR GBP SGD NZD AUD
From BTN0.01194 0.01657 0.21841 0.01095 0.00933 0.01585 0.02005 0.01834
To BTN83.72000 60.34960 4.57854 91.34270 107.20300 63.10630 49.88040 54.51430

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Bhutanese ngultrum Exchange Rates