Bhutanese ngultrums to Surinamese dollars today

Convert BTN to SRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
345.09 srd

Nu.1.000 BTN = $0.3451 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to SRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.36380.4041
Low0.34410.3441
Average0.35420.3734
Change-5.15%-14.60%
1 BTN to SRD stats

The performance of BTN to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3638 and a 30 day low of 0.3441. This means the 30 day average was 0.3542. The change for BTN to SRD was -5.15.

The performance of BTN to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4041 and a 90 day low of 0.3441. This means the 90 day average was 0.3734. The change for BTN to SRD was -14.60.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Surinamese Dollar
1 BTN0.34509 SRD
5 BTN1.72544 SRD
10 BTN3.45088 SRD
20 BTN6.90176 SRD
50 BTN17.25440 SRD
100 BTN34.50880 SRD
250 BTN86.27200 SRD
500 BTN172.54400 SRD
1000 BTN345.08800 SRD
2000 BTN690.17600 SRD
5000 BTN1,725.44000 SRD
10000 BTN3,450.88000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SRD2.89781 BTN
5 SRD14.48905 BTN
10 SRD28.97810 BTN
20 SRD57.95620 BTN
50 SRD144.89050 BTN
100 SRD289.78100 BTN
250 SRD724.45250 BTN
500 SRD1,448.90500 BTN
1000 SRD2,897.81000 BTN
2000 SRD5,795.62000 BTN
5000 SRD14,489.05000 BTN
10000 SRD28,978.10000 BTN