1 thousand Surinamese dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert SRD to BTN at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = Nu.2.385 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:50
SRD to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BTN
1 SRD to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.56132.9044
Low2.37472.3747
Average2.44562.6698
Change-6.42%-17.67%
1 SRD to BTN stats

The performance of SRD to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5613 and a 30 day low of 2.3747. This means the 30 day average was 2.4456. The change for SRD to BTN was -6.42.

The performance of SRD to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9044 and a 90 day low of 2.3747. This means the 90 day average was 2.6698. The change for SRD to BTN was -17.67.

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SRD2.38450 BTN
5 SRD11.92250 BTN
10 SRD23.84500 BTN
20 SRD47.69000 BTN
50 SRD119.22500 BTN
100 SRD238.45000 BTN
250 SRD596.12500 BTN
500 SRD1,192.25000 BTN
1000 SRD2,384.50000 BTN
2000 SRD4,769.00000 BTN
5000 SRD11,922.50000 BTN
10000 SRD23,845.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Surinamese Dollar
1 BTN0.41938 SRD
5 BTN2.09688 SRD
10 BTN4.19375 SRD
20 BTN8.38750 SRD
50 BTN20.96875 SRD
100 BTN41.93750 SRD
250 BTN104.84375 SRD
500 BTN209.68750 SRD
1000 BTN419.37500 SRD
2000 BTN838.75000 SRD
5000 BTN2,096.87500 SRD
10000 BTN4,193.75000 SRD