Bhutanese ngultrums to Surinamese dollars today

Convert BTN to SRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
458.95 srd

1.00000 BTN = 0.45895 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.373218.320.91960.8045051.34621.665561.53988
1 CAD0.728226113.34110.6696950.5858620.9803381.21291.12138
1 ZAR0.05458520.074956310.05019790.0439140.07348250.09091460.0840547
1 EUR1.08741.4932219.921210.87481.463861.811131.67447

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Surinamese Dollar
1 BTN0.45895 SRD
5 BTN2.29474 SRD
10 BTN4.58948 SRD
20 BTN9.17896 SRD
50 BTN22.94740 SRD
100 BTN45.89480 SRD
250 BTN114.73700 SRD
500 BTN229.47400 SRD
1000 BTN458.94800 SRD
2000 BTN917.89600 SRD
5000 BTN2294.74000 SRD
10000 BTN4589.48000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SRD2.17890 BTN
5 SRD10.89450 BTN
10 SRD21.78900 BTN
20 SRD43.57800 BTN
50 SRD108.94500 BTN
100 SRD217.89000 BTN
250 SRD544.72500 BTN
500 SRD1089.45000 BTN
1000 SRD2178.90000 BTN
2000 SRD4357.80000 BTN
5000 SRD10894.50000 BTN
10000 SRD21789.00000 BTN