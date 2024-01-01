Bhutanese ngultrums to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert BTN to NIO at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
440.04 nio

Nu.1.000 BTN = C$0.4400 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to NIO conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.44150.4436
Low0.43890.4389
Average0.44060.4412
Change-0.23%-0.40%
1 BTN to NIO stats

The performance of BTN to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4415 and a 30 day low of 0.4389. This means the 30 day average was 0.4406. The change for BTN to NIO was -0.23.

The performance of BTN to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4436 and a 90 day low of 0.4389. This means the 90 day average was 0.4412. The change for BTN to NIO was -0.40.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 BTN0.44004 NIO
5 BTN2.20018 NIO
10 BTN4.40035 NIO
20 BTN8.80070 NIO
50 BTN22.00175 NIO
100 BTN44.00350 NIO
250 BTN110.00875 NIO
500 BTN220.01750 NIO
1000 BTN440.03500 NIO
2000 BTN880.07000 NIO
5000 BTN2,200.17500 NIO
10000 BTN4,400.35000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 NIO2.27255 BTN
5 NIO11.36275 BTN
10 NIO22.72550 BTN
20 NIO45.45100 BTN
50 NIO113.62750 BTN
100 NIO227.25500 BTN
250 NIO568.13750 BTN
500 NIO1,136.27500 BTN
1000 NIO2,272.55000 BTN
2000 NIO4,545.10000 BTN
5000 NIO11,362.75000 BTN
10000 NIO22,725.50000 BTN