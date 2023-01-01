Bhutanese ngultrums to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert BTN to NIO at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
439.81 nio

1.00000 BTN = 0.43981 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:47
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 BTN0.43981 NIO
5 BTN2.19905 NIO
10 BTN4.39811 NIO
20 BTN8.79622 NIO
50 BTN21.99055 NIO
100 BTN43.98110 NIO
250 BTN109.95275 NIO
500 BTN219.90550 NIO
1000 BTN439.81100 NIO
2000 BTN879.62200 NIO
5000 BTN2199.05500 NIO
10000 BTN4398.11000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 NIO2.27370 BTN
5 NIO11.36850 BTN
10 NIO22.73700 BTN
20 NIO45.47400 BTN
50 NIO113.68500 BTN
100 NIO227.37000 BTN
250 NIO568.42500 BTN
500 NIO1136.85000 BTN
1000 NIO2273.70000 BTN
2000 NIO4547.40000 BTN
5000 NIO11368.50000 BTN
10000 NIO22737.00000 BTN