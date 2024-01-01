Bhutanese ngultrums to Dominican pesos today

Convert BTN to DOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
710.13 dop

Nu.1.000 BTN = $0.7101 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to DOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.71010.7130
Low0.70640.6959
Average0.70770.7070
Change0.32%2.05%
1 BTN to DOP stats

The performance of BTN to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7101 and a 30 day low of 0.7064. This means the 30 day average was 0.7077. The change for BTN to DOP was 0.32.

The performance of BTN to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7130 and a 90 day low of 0.6959. This means the 90 day average was 0.7070. The change for BTN to DOP was 2.05.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Dominican Peso
1 BTN0.71013 DOP
5 BTN3.55065 DOP
10 BTN7.10129 DOP
20 BTN14.20258 DOP
50 BTN35.50645 DOP
100 BTN71.01290 DOP
250 BTN177.53225 DOP
500 BTN355.06450 DOP
1000 BTN710.12900 DOP
2000 BTN1,420.25800 DOP
5000 BTN3,550.64500 DOP
10000 BTN7,101.29000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 DOP1.40819 BTN
5 DOP7.04095 BTN
10 DOP14.08190 BTN
20 DOP28.16380 BTN
50 DOP70.40950 BTN
100 DOP140.81900 BTN
250 DOP352.04750 BTN
500 DOP704.09500 BTN
1000 DOP1,408.19000 BTN
2000 DOP2,816.38000 BTN
5000 DOP7,040.95000 BTN
10000 DOP14,081.90000 BTN