Bhutanese ngultrums to Dominican pesos today

Convert BTN to DOP at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
682.49 dop

1.00000 BTN = 0.68249 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.086590.45421.492091.675020.9646518.7665
1 GBP1.1431211.24195103.3961.705571.914671.1027121.4515
1 USD0.92040.805185183.25281.37331.541660.887917.2724
1 INR0.01105530.009671570.012011610.01649550.01851790.01066510.207469

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Dominican Peso
1 BTN0.68249 DOP
5 BTN3.41244 DOP
10 BTN6.82489 DOP
20 BTN13.64978 DOP
50 BTN34.12445 DOP
100 BTN68.24890 DOP
250 BTN170.62225 DOP
500 BTN341.24450 DOP
1000 BTN682.48900 DOP
2000 BTN1364.97800 DOP
5000 BTN3412.44500 DOP
10000 BTN6824.89000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 DOP1.46523 BTN
5 DOP7.32615 BTN
10 DOP14.65230 BTN
20 DOP29.30460 BTN
50 DOP73.26150 BTN
100 DOP146.52300 BTN
250 DOP366.30750 BTN
500 DOP732.61500 BTN
1000 DOP1465.23000 BTN
2000 DOP2930.46000 BTN
5000 DOP7326.15000 BTN
10000 DOP14652.30000 BTN