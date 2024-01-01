Bhutanese ngultrums to Gibraltar pounds today

Convert BTN to GIP at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
9.33 gip

Nu.1.000 BTN = £0.009328 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BTN to GIP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BTN to GIPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00940.0096
Low0.00920.0092
Average0.00930.0094
Change-0.70%-2.47%
View full history

1 BTN to GIP stats

The performance of BTN to GIP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0094 and a 30 day low of 0.0092. This means the 30 day average was 0.0093. The change for BTN to GIP was -0.70.

The performance of BTN to GIP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0096 and a 90 day low of 0.0092. This means the 90 day average was 0.0094. The change for BTN to GIP was -2.47.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Gibraltar Pound
1 BTN0.00933 GIP
5 BTN0.04664 GIP
10 BTN0.09328 GIP
20 BTN0.18656 GIP
50 BTN0.46640 GIP
100 BTN0.93281 GIP
250 BTN2.33202 GIP
500 BTN4.66403 GIP
1000 BTN9.32806 GIP
2000 BTN18.65612 GIP
5000 BTN46.64030 GIP
10000 BTN93.28060 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GIP107.20300 BTN
5 GIP536.01500 BTN
10 GIP1,072.03000 BTN
20 GIP2,144.06000 BTN
50 GIP5,360.15000 BTN
100 GIP10,720.30000 BTN
250 GIP26,800.75000 BTN
500 GIP53,601.50000 BTN
1000 GIP107,203.00000 BTN
2000 GIP214,406.00000 BTN
5000 GIP536,015.00000 BTN
10000 GIP1,072,030.00000 BTN