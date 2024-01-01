Bhutanese ngultrums to Gibraltar pounds today

1,000 btn
9.47 gip

1.000 BTN = 0.009472 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:21
1 USD11.3618.8880.9230.7881.3441.6591.535
1 CAD0.735113.8870.6780.5790.9881.2191.128
1 ZAR0.0530.07210.0490.0420.0710.0880.081
1 EUR1.0841.47420.4710.8541.4571.7971.663

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Gibraltar Pound
1 BTN0.00947 GIP
5 BTN0.04736 GIP
10 BTN0.09472 GIP
20 BTN0.18944 GIP
50 BTN0.47359 GIP
100 BTN0.94718 GIP
250 BTN2.36796 GIP
500 BTN4.73591 GIP
1000 BTN9.47182 GIP
2000 BTN18.94364 GIP
5000 BTN47.35910 GIP
10000 BTN94.71820 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GIP105.57600 BTN
5 GIP527.88000 BTN
10 GIP1,055.76000 BTN
20 GIP2,111.52000 BTN
50 GIP5,278.80000 BTN
100 GIP10,557.60000 BTN
250 GIP26,394.00000 BTN
500 GIP52,788.00000 BTN
1000 GIP105,576.00000 BTN
2000 GIP211,152.00000 BTN
5000 GIP527,880.00000 BTN
10000 GIP1,055,760.00000 BTN