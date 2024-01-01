Euros to Gibraltar pounds today

Convert EUR to GIP at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
854.21 gip

1.000 EUR = 0.8542 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:44
How to convert Euros to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Gibraltar Pound
1 EUR0.85421 GIP
5 EUR4.27104 GIP
10 EUR8.54207 GIP
20 EUR17.08414 GIP
50 EUR42.71035 GIP
100 EUR85.42070 GIP
250 EUR213.55175 GIP
500 EUR427.10350 GIP
1000 EUR854.20700 GIP
2000 EUR1,708.41400 GIP
5000 EUR4,271.03500 GIP
10000 EUR8,542.07000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Euro
1 GIP1.17068 EUR
5 GIP5.85340 EUR
10 GIP11.70680 EUR
20 GIP23.41360 EUR
50 GIP58.53400 EUR
100 GIP117.06800 EUR
250 GIP292.67000 EUR
500 GIP585.34000 EUR
1000 GIP1,170.68000 EUR
2000 GIP2,341.36000 EUR
5000 GIP5,853.40000 EUR
10000 GIP11,706.80000 EUR