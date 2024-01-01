Swiss francs to Gibraltar pounds today

Convert CHF to GIP at the real exchange rate

1.000 CHF = 0.8837 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:40
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Gibraltar Pound
1 CHF0.88365 GIP
5 CHF4.41827 GIP
10 CHF8.83653 GIP
20 CHF17.67306 GIP
50 CHF44.18265 GIP
100 CHF88.36530 GIP
250 CHF220.91325 GIP
500 CHF441.82650 GIP
1000 CHF883.65300 GIP
2000 CHF1,767.30600 GIP
5000 CHF4,418.26500 GIP
10000 CHF8,836.53000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Swiss Franc
1 GIP1.13167 CHF
5 GIP5.65835 CHF
10 GIP11.31670 CHF
20 GIP22.63340 CHF
50 GIP56.58350 CHF
100 GIP113.16700 CHF
250 GIP282.91750 CHF
500 GIP565.83500 CHF
1000 GIP1,131.67000 CHF
2000 GIP2,263.34000 CHF
5000 GIP5,658.35000 CHF
10000 GIP11,316.70000 CHF