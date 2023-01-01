5 Gibraltar pounds to Swiss francs

Convert GIP to CHF at the real exchange rate

5 gip
5.52 chf

1.00000 GIP = 1.10418 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:25
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85871.085490.4281.465621.634150.94818.7088
1 GBP1.1645511.2639105.2991.706641.902891.1039921.7856
1 USD0.92130.791202183.31311.35031.505570.873717.2368
1 INR0.01105850.009496730.012002910.01620750.01807120.01048690.206892

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Swiss Franc
1 GIP1.10418 CHF
5 GIP5.52090 CHF
10 GIP11.04180 CHF
20 GIP22.08360 CHF
50 GIP55.20900 CHF
100 GIP110.41800 CHF
250 GIP276.04500 CHF
500 GIP552.09000 CHF
1000 GIP1104.18000 CHF
2000 GIP2208.36000 CHF
5000 GIP5520.90000 CHF
10000 GIP11041.80000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Gibraltar Pound
1 CHF0.90565 GIP
5 CHF4.52824 GIP
10 CHF9.05648 GIP
20 CHF18.11296 GIP
50 CHF45.28240 GIP
100 CHF90.56480 GIP
250 CHF226.41200 GIP
500 CHF452.82400 GIP
1000 CHF905.64800 GIP
2000 CHF1811.29600 GIP
5000 CHF4528.24000 GIP
10000 CHF9056.48000 GIP