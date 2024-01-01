Gibraltar pounds to Japanese yen today

Convert GIP to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 gip
192,748 jpy

1.000 GIP = 192.7 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3321.4721.6620.96718.194
1 GBP1.17111.272105.7951.7241.9471.13321.308
1 USD0.9210.786183.2021.3561.5310.89116.758
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pound

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Japanese Yen
1 GIP192.74800 JPY
5 GIP963.74000 JPY
10 GIP1,927.48000 JPY
20 GIP3,854.96000 JPY
50 GIP9,637.40000 JPY
100 GIP19,274.80000 JPY
250 GIP48,187.00000 JPY
500 GIP96,374.00000 JPY
1000 GIP192,748.00000 JPY
2000 GIP385,496.00000 JPY
5000 GIP963,740.00000 JPY
10000 GIP1,927,480.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Gibraltar Pound
100 JPY0.51881 GIP
1000 JPY5.18812 GIP
1500 JPY7.78218 GIP
2000 JPY10.37624 GIP
3000 JPY15.56436 GIP
5000 JPY25.94060 GIP
5400 JPY28.01585 GIP
10000 JPY51.88120 GIP
15000 JPY77.82180 GIP
20000 JPY103.76240 GIP
25000 JPY129.70300 GIP
30000 JPY155.64360 GIP