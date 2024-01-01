Gibraltar pounds to Russian rubles today

Convert GIP to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 gip
117,662 rub

1.000 GIP = 117.7 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:45
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Russian Ruble
1 GIP117.66200 RUB
5 GIP588.31000 RUB
10 GIP1,176.62000 RUB
20 GIP2,353.24000 RUB
50 GIP5,883.10000 RUB
100 GIP11,766.20000 RUB
250 GIP29,415.50000 RUB
500 GIP58,831.00000 RUB
1000 GIP117,662.00000 RUB
2000 GIP235,324.00000 RUB
5000 GIP588,310.00000 RUB
10000 GIP1,176,620.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Gibraltar Pound
1 RUB0.00850 GIP
5 RUB0.04249 GIP
10 RUB0.08499 GIP
20 RUB0.16998 GIP
50 RUB0.42495 GIP
100 RUB0.84989 GIP
250 RUB2.12473 GIP
500 RUB4.24945 GIP
1000 RUB8.49890 GIP
2000 RUB16.99780 GIP
5000 RUB42.49450 GIP
10000 RUB84.98900 GIP