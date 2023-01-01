1 thousand Gibraltar pounds to Russian rubles

Convert GIP to RUB

1000 gip
114311 rub

1.00000 GIP = 114.31100 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:26
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85751.086790.49781.467151.632170.946118.6777
1 GBP1.1661811.26725105.5341.710911.903351.1033221.7809
1 USD0.92020.78911183.27761.35011.501950.8705517.1875
1 INR0.011050.009475660.01200810.0162120.01803550.01045360.206388

Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Russian Ruble
1 GIP114.31100 RUB
5 GIP571.55500 RUB
10 GIP1143.11000 RUB
20 GIP2286.22000 RUB
50 GIP5715.55000 RUB
100 GIP11431.10000 RUB
250 GIP28577.75000 RUB
500 GIP57155.50000 RUB
1000 GIP114311.00000 RUB
2000 GIP228622.00000 RUB
5000 GIP571555.00000 RUB
10000 GIP1143110.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Gibraltar Pound
1 RUB0.00875 GIP
5 RUB0.04374 GIP
10 RUB0.08748 GIP
20 RUB0.17496 GIP
50 RUB0.43740 GIP
100 RUB0.87481 GIP
250 RUB2.18702 GIP
500 RUB4.37404 GIP
1000 RUB8.74809 GIP
2000 RUB17.49618 GIP
5000 RUB43.74045 GIP
10000 RUB87.48090 GIP