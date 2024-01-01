Convert GIP to CHF at the real exchange rate

5 Gibraltar pounds to Swiss francs

5 gip
5.66 chf

£1.000 GIP = SFr.1.132 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.6331.4651.6120.95819.233
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9741.7321.9061.13222.739
1 USD0.9310.788183.481.3641.5010.89217.913
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pounds

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Swiss Franc
1 GIP1.13216 CHF
5 GIP5.66080 CHF
10 GIP11.32160 CHF
20 GIP22.64320 CHF
50 GIP56.60800 CHF
100 GIP113.21600 CHF
250 GIP283.04000 CHF
500 GIP566.08000 CHF
1000 GIP1,132.16000 CHF
2000 GIP2,264.32000 CHF
5000 GIP5,660.80000 CHF
10000 GIP11,321.60000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Gibraltar Pound
1 CHF0.88327 GIP
5 CHF4.41634 GIP
10 CHF8.83268 GIP
20 CHF17.66536 GIP
50 CHF44.16340 GIP
100 CHF88.32680 GIP
250 CHF220.81700 GIP
500 CHF441.63400 GIP
1000 CHF883.26800 GIP
2000 CHF1,766.53600 GIP
5000 CHF4,416.34000 GIP
10000 CHF8,832.68000 GIP