5 Swiss francs to Gibraltar pounds

Convert CHF to GIP at the real exchange rate

5 chf
4.53 gip

1.00000 CHF = 0.90502 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.9170.79964883.2991.368351.52555149.1551.65262
1 EUR1.090510.87290.83761.492191.66362162.6551.80218
1 GBP1.250551.146791104.171.711191.90778186.5262.06668
1 INR0.01200490.01100870.0095997310.0164270.01831421.79060.0198396

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Gibraltar Pound
1 CHF0.90502 GIP
5 CHF4.52508 GIP
10 CHF9.05016 GIP
20 CHF18.10032 GIP
50 CHF45.25080 GIP
100 CHF90.50160 GIP
250 CHF226.25400 GIP
500 CHF452.50800 GIP
1000 CHF905.01600 GIP
2000 CHF1810.03200 GIP
5000 CHF4525.08000 GIP
10000 CHF9050.16000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Swiss Franc
1 GIP1.10495 CHF
5 GIP5.52475 CHF
10 GIP11.04950 CHF
20 GIP22.09900 CHF
50 GIP55.24750 CHF
100 GIP110.49500 CHF
250 GIP276.23750 CHF
500 GIP552.47500 CHF
1000 GIP1104.95000 CHF
2000 GIP2209.90000 CHF
5000 GIP5524.75000 CHF
10000 GIP11049.50000 CHF