1 Gibraltar pound to Swiss francs

Convert GIP to CHF at the real exchange rate

1 gip
1.10 chf

1.00000 GIP = 1.10393 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.858551.085390.42771.465261.634360.94818.71
1 GBP1.1647511.2639105.3091.706391.903321.1041921.789
1 USD0.92140.791202183.32051.35011.505910.873517.2395
1 INR0.01105860.009495880.012001810.01620370.01807370.01048360.206906

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pound

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Swiss Franc
1 GIP1.10393 CHF
5 GIP5.51965 CHF
10 GIP11.03930 CHF
20 GIP22.07860 CHF
50 GIP55.19650 CHF
100 GIP110.39300 CHF
250 GIP275.98250 CHF
500 GIP551.96500 CHF
1000 GIP1103.93000 CHF
2000 GIP2207.86000 CHF
5000 GIP5519.65000 CHF
10000 GIP11039.30000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Gibraltar Pound
1 CHF0.90585 GIP
5 CHF4.52928 GIP
10 CHF9.05855 GIP
20 CHF18.11710 GIP
50 CHF45.29275 GIP
100 CHF90.58550 GIP
250 CHF226.46375 GIP
500 CHF452.92750 GIP
1000 CHF905.85500 GIP
2000 CHF1811.71000 GIP
5000 CHF4529.27500 GIP
10000 CHF9058.55000 GIP