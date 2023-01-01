10 Gibraltar pounds to Euros

Convert GIP to EUR at the real exchange rate

10 gip
11.66 eur

1.00000 GIP = 1.16560 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:35
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85851.0842590.3381.465041.633890.9474518.698
1 GBP1.1648211.2629105.2231.706431.90311.1036121.7788
1 USD0.92230.791828183.31841.35121.506930.873917.2451
1 INR0.01106950.009503640.012002210.01621730.01808640.01048870.206978

Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Euro
1 GIP1.16560 EUR
5 GIP5.82800 EUR
10 GIP11.65600 EUR
20 GIP23.31200 EUR
50 GIP58.28000 EUR
100 GIP116.56000 EUR
250 GIP291.40000 EUR
500 GIP582.80000 EUR
1000 GIP1165.60000 EUR
2000 GIP2331.20000 EUR
5000 GIP5828.00000 EUR
10000 GIP11656.00000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Gibraltar Pound
1 EUR0.85793 GIP
5 EUR4.28964 GIP
10 EUR8.57928 GIP
20 EUR17.15856 GIP
50 EUR42.89640 GIP
100 EUR85.79280 GIP
250 EUR214.48200 GIP
500 EUR428.96400 GIP
1000 EUR857.92800 GIP
2000 EUR1715.85600 GIP
5000 EUR4289.64000 GIP
10000 EUR8579.28000 GIP