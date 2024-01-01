Bhutanese ngultrums to Polish zloty today

Convert BTN to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
46.98 pln

Nu.1.000 BTN = zł0.04698 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04760.0490
Low0.04670.0467
Average0.04710.0476
Change-1.03%-2.55%
1 BTN to PLN stats

The performance of BTN to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0476 and a 30 day low of 0.0467. This means the 30 day average was 0.0471. The change for BTN to PLN was -1.03.

The performance of BTN to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0490 and a 90 day low of 0.0467. This means the 90 day average was 0.0476. The change for BTN to PLN was -2.55.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Polish Zloty
1 BTN0.04698 PLN
5 BTN0.23490 PLN
10 BTN0.46980 PLN
20 BTN0.93961 PLN
50 BTN2.34902 PLN
100 BTN4.69804 PLN
250 BTN11.74510 PLN
500 BTN23.49020 PLN
1000 BTN46.98040 PLN
2000 BTN93.96080 PLN
5000 BTN234.90200 PLN
10000 BTN469.80400 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 PLN21.28550 BTN
5 PLN106.42750 BTN
10 PLN212.85500 BTN
20 PLN425.71000 BTN
50 PLN1,064.27500 BTN
100 PLN2,128.55000 BTN
250 PLN5,321.37500 BTN
500 PLN10,642.75000 BTN
1000 PLN21,285.50000 BTN
2000 PLN42,571.00000 BTN
5000 PLN106,427.50000 BTN
10000 PLN212,855.00000 BTN