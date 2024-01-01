Bhutanese ngultrums to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert BTN to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
27.80 top

Nu.1.000 BTN = T$0.02780 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to TOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02850.0285
Low0.02760.0276
Average0.02800.0280
Change-0.86%-2.44%
1 BTN to TOP stats

The performance of BTN to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0285 and a 30 day low of 0.0276. This means the 30 day average was 0.0280. The change for BTN to TOP was -0.86.

The performance of BTN to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0285 and a 90 day low of 0.0276. This means the 90 day average was 0.0280. The change for BTN to TOP was -2.44.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Tongan Paʻanga
1 BTN0.02780 TOP
5 BTN0.13899 TOP
10 BTN0.27797 TOP
20 BTN0.55595 TOP
50 BTN1.38988 TOP
100 BTN2.77975 TOP
250 BTN6.94938 TOP
500 BTN13.89875 TOP
1000 BTN27.79750 TOP
2000 BTN55.59500 TOP
5000 BTN138.98750 TOP
10000 BTN277.97500 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TOP35.97450 BTN
5 TOP179.87250 BTN
10 TOP359.74500 BTN
20 TOP719.49000 BTN
50 TOP1,798.72500 BTN
100 TOP3,597.45000 BTN
250 TOP8,993.62500 BTN
500 TOP17,987.25000 BTN
1000 TOP35,974.50000 BTN
2000 TOP71,949.00000 BTN
5000 TOP179,872.50000 BTN
10000 TOP359,745.00000 BTN