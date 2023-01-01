2000 Tongan paʻangas to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert TOP to BTN at the real exchange rate

2,000 top
69,840.20 btn

1.00000 TOP = 34.92010 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:4 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TOP to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 BTN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.051487.53431.444411.661240.963318.9334
1GBP1.1552711.2147101.131.668751.919261.1128721.8741
1USD0.95110.823249183.2551.37381.580030.916218.0078
1INR0.01142410.009888280.012011310.01650110.01897820.01100470.216297

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻangas

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TOP34.92010 BTN
5 TOP174.60050 BTN
10 TOP349.20100 BTN
20 TOP698.40200 BTN
50 TOP1746.00500 BTN
100 TOP3492.01000 BTN
250 TOP8730.02500 BTN
500 TOP17460.05000 BTN
1000 TOP34920.10000 BTN
2000 TOP69840.20000 BTN
5000 TOP174600.50000 BTN
10000 TOP349201.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Tongan Paʻanga
1 BTN0.02864 TOP
5 BTN0.14318 TOP
10 BTN0.28637 TOP
20 BTN0.57274 TOP
50 BTN1.43184 TOP
100 BTN2.86368 TOP
250 BTN7.15920 TOP
500 BTN14.31840 TOP
1000 BTN28.63680 TOP
2000 BTN57.27360 TOP
5000 BTN143.18400 TOP
10000 BTN286.36800 TOP