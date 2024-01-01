Bhutanese ngultrums to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert BTN to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
28.41 top

1.000 BTN = 0.02841 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1681.4741.6630.96618.245
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5891.7271.9481.13121.366
1 USD0.9220.788183.1771.361.5340.89116.831
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Tongan Paʻanga
1 BTN0.02841 TOP
5 BTN0.14203 TOP
10 BTN0.28406 TOP
20 BTN0.56811 TOP
50 BTN1.42028 TOP
100 BTN2.84055 TOP
250 BTN7.10138 TOP
500 BTN14.20275 TOP
1000 BTN28.40550 TOP
2000 BTN56.81100 TOP
5000 BTN142.02750 TOP
10000 BTN284.05500 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TOP35.20450 BTN
5 TOP176.02250 BTN
10 TOP352.04500 BTN
20 TOP704.09000 BTN
50 TOP1,760.22500 BTN
100 TOP3,520.45000 BTN
250 TOP8,801.12500 BTN
500 TOP17,602.25000 BTN
1000 TOP35,204.50000 BTN
2000 TOP70,409.00000 BTN
5000 TOP176,022.50000 BTN
10000 TOP352,045.00000 BTN