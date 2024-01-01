Bhutanese ngultrums to Malawian kwachas today

Convert BTN to MWK at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
20,703.70 mwk

Nu.1.000 BTN = MK20.70 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BTN to MWK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BTN to MWKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20.773920.8619
Low20.624720.6247
Average20.698020.7285
Change0.15%-0.61%
View full history

1 BTN to MWK stats

The performance of BTN to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.7739 and a 30 day low of 20.6247. This means the 30 day average was 20.6980. The change for BTN to MWK was 0.15.

The performance of BTN to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.8619 and a 90 day low of 20.6247. This means the 90 day average was 20.7285. The change for BTN to MWK was -0.61.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Malawian Kwacha
1 BTN20.70370 MWK
5 BTN103.51850 MWK
10 BTN207.03700 MWK
20 BTN414.07400 MWK
50 BTN1,035.18500 MWK
100 BTN2,070.37000 MWK
250 BTN5,175.92500 MWK
500 BTN10,351.85000 MWK
1000 BTN20,703.70000 MWK
2000 BTN41,407.40000 MWK
5000 BTN103,518.50000 MWK
10000 BTN207,037.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MWK0.04830 BTN
5 MWK0.24150 BTN
10 MWK0.48301 BTN
20 MWK0.96601 BTN
50 MWK2.41504 BTN
100 MWK4.83007 BTN
250 MWK12.07518 BTN
500 MWK24.15035 BTN
1000 MWK48.30070 BTN
2000 MWK96.60140 BTN
5000 MWK241.50350 BTN
10000 MWK483.00700 BTN