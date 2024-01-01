5,000 Bhutanese ngultrums to Malawian kwachas

Convert BTN to MWK at the real exchange rate

5,000 btn
104,012 mwk

1.000 BTN = 20.80 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.7141.4651.6490.96917.763
1 GBP1.17111.245103.9281.7161.9321.13520.809
1 USD0.9410.803183.4991.3791.5520.91216.719
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Malawian Kwacha
1 BTN20.80240 MWK
5 BTN104.01200 MWK
10 BTN208.02400 MWK
20 BTN416.04800 MWK
50 BTN1,040.12000 MWK
100 BTN2,080.24000 MWK
250 BTN5,200.60000 MWK
500 BTN10,401.20000 MWK
1000 BTN20,802.40000 MWK
2000 BTN41,604.80000 MWK
5000 BTN104,012.00000 MWK
10000 BTN208,024.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MWK0.04807 BTN
5 MWK0.24036 BTN
10 MWK0.48071 BTN
20 MWK0.96143 BTN
50 MWK2.40357 BTN
100 MWK4.80714 BTN
250 MWK12.01785 BTN
500 MWK24.03570 BTN
1000 MWK48.07140 BTN
2000 MWK96.14280 BTN
5000 MWK240.35700 BTN
10000 MWK480.71400 BTN