Bhutanese ngultrums to Malawian kwachas today

Convert BTN to MWK at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
20,228 mwk

1.00000 BTN = 20.22800 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:44
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Malawian Kwacha
1 BTN20.22800 MWK
5 BTN101.14000 MWK
10 BTN202.28000 MWK
20 BTN404.56000 MWK
50 BTN1011.40000 MWK
100 BTN2022.80000 MWK
250 BTN5057.00000 MWK
500 BTN10114.00000 MWK
1000 BTN20228.00000 MWK
2000 BTN40456.00000 MWK
5000 BTN101140.00000 MWK
10000 BTN202280.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MWK0.04944 BTN
5 MWK0.24718 BTN
10 MWK0.49436 BTN
20 MWK0.98873 BTN
50 MWK2.47182 BTN
100 MWK4.94365 BTN
250 MWK12.35913 BTN
500 MWK24.71825 BTN
1000 MWK49.43650 BTN
2000 MWK98.87300 BTN
5000 MWK247.18250 BTN
10000 MWK494.36500 BTN