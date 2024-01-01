Bhutanese ngultrums to Guyanaese dollars today

Convert BTN to GYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
2,491.64 gyd

Nu.1.000 BTN = GY$2.492 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to GYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.50152.5194
Low2.48892.4889
Average2.49522.5020
Change-0.27%-0.52%
1 BTN to GYD stats

The performance of BTN to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5015 and a 30 day low of 2.4889. This means the 30 day average was 2.4952. The change for BTN to GYD was -0.27.

The performance of BTN to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5194 and a 90 day low of 2.4889. This means the 90 day average was 2.5020. The change for BTN to GYD was -0.52.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Guyanaese Dollar
1 BTN2.49164 GYD
5 BTN12.45820 GYD
10 BTN24.91640 GYD
20 BTN49.83280 GYD
50 BTN124.58200 GYD
100 BTN249.16400 GYD
250 BTN622.91000 GYD
500 BTN1,245.82000 GYD
1000 BTN2,491.64000 GYD
2000 BTN4,983.28000 GYD
5000 BTN12,458.20000 GYD
10000 BTN24,916.40000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GYD0.40134 BTN
5 GYD2.00671 BTN
10 GYD4.01342 BTN
20 GYD8.02684 BTN
50 GYD20.06710 BTN
100 GYD40.13420 BTN
250 GYD100.33550 BTN
500 GYD200.67100 BTN
1000 GYD401.34200 BTN
2000 GYD802.68400 BTN
5000 GYD2,006.71000 BTN
10000 GYD4,013.42000 BTN