5 gyd
1.98 btn

1.00000 GYD = 0.39689 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:36 UTC
GYD to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GYD → 0 BTN
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86841.047187.10981.437091.662590.967118.5864
1GBP1.1515411.2057100.3041.654761.914421.1136621.4017
1USD0.954950.829394183.19151.372451.587810.9235517.7504
1INR0.01147980.009969690.012020510.01649750.01908620.01110150.213368

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GYD0.39689 BTN
5 GYD1.98447 BTN
10 GYD3.96895 BTN
20 GYD7.93790 BTN
50 GYD19.84475 BTN
100 GYD39.68950 BTN
250 GYD99.22375 BTN
500 GYD198.44750 BTN
1000 GYD396.89500 BTN
2000 GYD793.79000 BTN
5000 GYD1984.47500 BTN
10000 GYD3968.95000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Guyanaese Dollar
1 BTN2.51956 GYD
5 BTN12.59780 GYD
10 BTN25.19560 GYD
20 BTN50.39120 GYD
50 BTN125.97800 GYD
100 BTN251.95600 GYD
250 BTN629.89000 GYD
500 BTN1259.78000 GYD
1000 BTN2519.56000 GYD
2000 BTN5039.12000 GYD
5000 BTN12597.80000 GYD
10000 BTN25195.60000 GYD