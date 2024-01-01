Guyanaese dollars to US dollars today

Convert GYD to USD at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = $0.004780 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
GYD to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

USD
1 GYD to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00480.0048
Low0.00480.0048
Average0.00480.0048
Change-0.14%-0.38%
1 GYD to USD stats

The performance of GYD to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0048 and a 30 day low of 0.0048. This means the 30 day average was 0.0048. The change for GYD to USD was -0.14.

The performance of GYD to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0048 and a 90 day low of 0.0048. This means the 90 day average was 0.0048. The change for GYD to USD was -0.38.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / US Dollar
1 GYD0.00478 USD
5 GYD0.02390 USD
10 GYD0.04780 USD
20 GYD0.09560 USD
50 GYD0.23901 USD
100 GYD0.47801 USD
250 GYD1.19503 USD
500 GYD2.39006 USD
1000 GYD4.78011 USD
2000 GYD9.56022 USD
5000 GYD23.90055 USD
10000 GYD47.80110 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 USD209.20000 GYD
5 USD1,046.00000 GYD
10 USD2,092.00000 GYD
20 USD4,184.00000 GYD
50 USD10,460.00000 GYD
100 USD20,920.00000 GYD
250 USD52,300.00000 GYD
500 USD104,600.00000 GYD
1000 USD209,200.00000 GYD
2000 USD418,400.00000 GYD
5000 USD1,046,000.00000 GYD
10000 USD2,092,000.00000 GYD