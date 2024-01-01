Guyanaese dollars to Australian dollars today

Convert GYD to AUD at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = A$0.007321 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:19
GYD to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AUD
1 GYD to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00740.0074
Low0.00720.0069
Average0.00730.0071
Change1.76%2.32%
1 GYD to AUD stats

The performance of GYD to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0074 and a 30 day low of 0.0072. This means the 30 day average was 0.0073. The change for GYD to AUD was 1.76.

The performance of GYD to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0074 and a 90 day low of 0.0069. This means the 90 day average was 0.0071. The change for GYD to AUD was 2.32.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 GYD0.00732 AUD
5 GYD0.03660 AUD
10 GYD0.07321 AUD
20 GYD0.14642 AUD
50 GYD0.36604 AUD
100 GYD0.73208 AUD
250 GYD1.83020 AUD
500 GYD3.66040 AUD
1000 GYD7.32080 AUD
2000 GYD14.64160 AUD
5000 GYD36.60400 AUD
10000 GYD73.20800 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 AUD136.59700 GYD
5 AUD682.98500 GYD
10 AUD1,365.97000 GYD
20 AUD2,731.94000 GYD
50 AUD6,829.85000 GYD
100 AUD13,659.70000 GYD
250 AUD34,149.25000 GYD
500 AUD68,298.50000 GYD
1000 AUD136,597.00000 GYD
2000 AUD273,194.00000 GYD
5000 AUD682,985.00000 GYD
10000 AUD1,365,970.00000 GYD