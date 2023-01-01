1 Australian dollar to Guyanaese dollars

Convert AUD to GYD at the real exchange rate

1 aud
134.54 gyd

1.00000 AUD = 134.53600 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:35 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AUD to GYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 GYD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.056387.70991.434141.642640.967518.4101
1GBP1.1534711.2184101.171.654221.894721.1159821.2354
1USD0.94670.820749183.0351.35771.555090.915917.4289
1INR0.01140120.009884370.012043110.01635090.01872810.01103030.209898

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 AUD134.53600 GYD
5 AUD672.68000 GYD
10 AUD1345.36000 GYD
20 AUD2690.72000 GYD
50 AUD6726.80000 GYD
100 AUD13453.60000 GYD
250 AUD33634.00000 GYD
500 AUD67268.00000 GYD
1000 AUD134536.00000 GYD
2000 AUD269072.00000 GYD
5000 AUD672680.00000 GYD
10000 AUD1345360.00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 GYD0.00743 AUD
5 GYD0.03716 AUD
10 GYD0.07433 AUD
20 GYD0.14866 AUD
50 GYD0.37165 AUD
100 GYD0.74330 AUD
250 GYD1.85824 AUD
500 GYD3.71649 AUD
1000 GYD7.43297 AUD
2000 GYD14.86594 AUD
5000 GYD37.16485 AUD
10000 GYD74.32970 AUD