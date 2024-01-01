Bhutanese ngultrums to Mozambican meticals today

Convert BTN to MZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
762.52 mzn

Nu.1.000 BTN = MT0.7625 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to MZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.76500.7686
Low0.76020.7602
Average0.76260.7633
Change-0.23%-0.26%
1 BTN to MZN stats

The performance of BTN to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7650 and a 30 day low of 0.7602. This means the 30 day average was 0.7626. The change for BTN to MZN was -0.23.

The performance of BTN to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7686 and a 90 day low of 0.7602. This means the 90 day average was 0.7633. The change for BTN to MZN was -0.26.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mozambican Metical
1 BTN0.76252 MZN
5 BTN3.81262 MZN
10 BTN7.62524 MZN
20 BTN15.25048 MZN
50 BTN38.12620 MZN
100 BTN76.25240 MZN
250 BTN190.63100 MZN
500 BTN381.26200 MZN
1000 BTN762.52400 MZN
2000 BTN1,525.04800 MZN
5000 BTN3,812.62000 MZN
10000 BTN7,625.24000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MZN1.31143 BTN
5 MZN6.55715 BTN
10 MZN13.11430 BTN
20 MZN26.22860 BTN
50 MZN65.57150 BTN
100 MZN131.14300 BTN
250 MZN327.85750 BTN
500 MZN655.71500 BTN
1000 MZN1,311.43000 BTN
2000 MZN2,622.86000 BTN
5000 MZN6,557.15000 BTN
10000 MZN13,114.30000 BTN