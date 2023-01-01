50 Mozambican meticals to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert MZN to BTN at the real exchange rate

50 mzn
65.18 btn

1.00000 MZN = 1.30369 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:26 UTC
MZN to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 BTN
Mid market rate

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MZN1.30369 BTN
5 MZN6.51845 BTN
10 MZN13.03690 BTN
20 MZN26.07380 BTN
50 MZN65.18450 BTN
100 MZN130.36900 BTN
250 MZN325.92250 BTN
500 MZN651.84500 BTN
1000 MZN1303.69000 BTN
2000 MZN2607.38000 BTN
5000 MZN6518.45000 BTN
10000 MZN13036.90000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mozambican Metical
1 BTN0.76705 MZN
5 BTN3.83526 MZN
10 BTN7.67053 MZN
20 BTN15.34106 MZN
50 BTN38.35265 MZN
100 BTN76.70530 MZN
250 BTN191.76325 MZN
500 BTN383.52650 MZN
1000 BTN767.05300 MZN
2000 BTN1534.10600 MZN
5000 BTN3835.26500 MZN
10000 BTN7670.53000 MZN