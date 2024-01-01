Bhutanese ngultrums to Haitian gourdes today

Convert BTN to HTG at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
1,571.24 htg

Nu.1.000 BTN = G1.571 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to HTG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.58331.5955
Low1.56691.5669
Average1.57481.5821
Change-0.76%-0.92%
1 BTN to HTG stats

The performance of BTN to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5833 and a 30 day low of 1.5669. This means the 30 day average was 1.5748. The change for BTN to HTG was -0.76.

The performance of BTN to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5955 and a 90 day low of 1.5669. This means the 90 day average was 1.5821. The change for BTN to HTG was -0.92.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Haitian Gourde
1 BTN1.57124 HTG
5 BTN7.85620 HTG
10 BTN15.71240 HTG
20 BTN31.42480 HTG
50 BTN78.56200 HTG
100 BTN157.12400 HTG
250 BTN392.81000 HTG
500 BTN785.62000 HTG
1000 BTN1,571.24000 HTG
2000 BTN3,142.48000 HTG
5000 BTN7,856.20000 HTG
10000 BTN15,712.40000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 HTG0.63644 BTN
5 HTG3.18221 BTN
10 HTG6.36441 BTN
20 HTG12.72882 BTN
50 HTG31.82205 BTN
100 HTG63.64410 BTN
250 HTG159.11025 BTN
500 HTG318.22050 BTN
1000 HTG636.44100 BTN
2000 HTG1,272.88200 BTN
5000 HTG3,182.20500 BTN
10000 HTG6,364.41000 BTN